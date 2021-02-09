LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States thus far is seeing a lighter-than-usual flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC's map of flu activity across the U.S. is often a sea of red during the first half of February — red meaning cases are high and increasing. For the entire flu season so far this year, however, the map has been a reassuring wash of green — indicating little to no flu activity.
Lynette Brammer, who heads the CDC's domestic flu surveillance program, is not ready to declare victory yet, according to a report from CNN.
"I'd hold off for a little while longer before saying we are completely out of the woods," Brammer told CNN. "Flu can do odd things."
This same week last year, a report from CNN showed the CDC reported widespread flu activity in nearly every US region, with "high" activity in 45 states. In an average year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized with flu. So far this flu season, just 155 people confirmed to have influenza have ended up in the hospital.
The CDC cites the precautions people have taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including less travel, as big factors in the drop of flu cases.
The flu kills anywhere between 12,000 and 61,000 people every year.
