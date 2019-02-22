LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fired former chief of West Buechel Police has filed a lawsuit against the city.
Todd Walls says he was denied due process.
He was fired on Jan. 29 in a one-sentence termination letter that simply stated that his services were no longer needed.
In Kentucky, an officer must be given charges or reasoning and a chance to appeal in a hearing before his or her termination.
Currently, there is a Kentucky retirement systems investigation into Walls, but that investigation is not mentioned in his termination letter.
He's asking for his job back and damages.
The mayor of West Buechel will not comment on pending litigation.
