LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The case against a former Louisville officer who admitted to having sex with a teen and later got the crime erased from his court records was back in front of a judge on Friday.
But what happened behind closed doors in court is being kept a secret.
The court appearance follows a series of WDRB investigations into the Todd Walls case.
In 1996, the then Louisville police officer pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct for a relationship with a 15-year-old.
In 2015, Walls' attorney said the case was vacated and expunged.
WDRB reporting showed how that conflicts with state law because, in Kentucky, sex crimes and crimes against children can't be erased from criminal records.
Nonetheless, expunged cases are sealed, meaning a WDRB crew was not allowed in court on Friday.
Prosecutors previously moved to reexamine the case to figure out how it happened. While the state filed a motion on Friday, it's unclear if it would reinstate Walls' conviction, but that's what the victim in the case wants.
