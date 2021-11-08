CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Oldham County police officer accused of assaulting his now ex-wife while still with the department pleaded not guilty last week.
Officer Thomas Hood resigned from the Oldham County Police Department in June during an internal investigation into the incident.
According to court documents, Hood assaulted his wife between May 1 and May 2. Then, on May 3, Hood "intentionally violated the terms and conditions of an order of protection."
Hood is also accused of tampering with physical evidence and intimidating someone in the legal process.
He is due back in court in January.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.