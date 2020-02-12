LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two public officials in Seymour, Indiana, are facing serious misconduct charges.
According to a news release by the Indiana State Police Department, former Seymour Police Chief Bill Abbott and former Capt. Carl Lamb have been arrested on charges of misconduct, ghost employment and theft.
The arrests were the result of an investigation that began last October. ISP said detectives determined that Abbott would schedule off-duty officers to work at a medical center while they were still logging on-the-clock hours for the Seymour Police Department.
Lamb is accused of working for a security firm and for his own training company while he was still on the job with the police department.
Both Abbott and Lamb were taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and placed on administrative leave.
