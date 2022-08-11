LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for Louisville drivers and businesses — a section of road under construction for about a year has reopened ahead of schedule.
The portion of Frankfort Avenue reopened Thursday evening, about a week-and-a-half before the planned reopening date of Aug. 22.
The Louisville Water Company has been working on a one-year, $16 million construction project to replace water mains near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant on Frankfort, Stilz and Reservoir avenues.
Two-way traffic wasn't flowing for a bulk of the work, but now one lane is open in each direction.
Reservoir Avenue is still closed, but is expected to reopen by the end of September. LWC officials said residents will have access to the Crescent Hill Reservoir, Mary T. Meagher Pool and Crescent Hill Golf Course from Brownsboro Road.
The road closures were necessary as crews worked to replace pipes that date back to the 1800s. The new pipes are much larger than the 36-inch pipes being replaced, with valves that are 60 inches in diameter and weigh in at 30,000 pounds.
The newly installed, 60-inch and 42-inch water mains will "provide additional supply lines and more flexibility to move and reroute water to customers," LWC said in a news release.
