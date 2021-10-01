LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officer Stephen Hobbs responds to a lot of welfare checks. Still, his thought process while doing so is always the same.
"I think it's good to, no matter what run you're going to, to play out the options," Hobbs said. "Unfortunately, you make runs where it's a welfare check and someone has passed on."
Earlier this week, a concerned neighbor called police about a 92-year-old woman who lives across 32nd Street in west Louisville.
"We were concerned because we hadn't seen her in a couple days," said Michael Hotl, who lives nearby. "It was going on a week."
When Hobbs got to the home, he came across the woman he was sent to find.
"I thought, 'Well, what have I done now?" Ruby Morris said with a smile. "I haven't even been here."
Morris was just getting home from the hospital. Doctors and nurses suspect stress sent her there.
"I was still a little wobbly," she said.
However, she believes in a manicured lawn, and hers needed a cut.
"He said, 'Well where's the lawnmower?'" Morris recounts about her interaction with the officer.
"I like mowing," Hobbs said. "That's my niche, I guess."
"He wouldn't let me pay him," Morris said.
"I wasn't here for that," Hobbs replied.
"So I told everybody that he was my sugar daddy," Morris said with a laugh.
Hobbs' partner snapped a picture of the good deed, and people on Facebook started liking and sharing. The two could care less about social media, but the circumstances that brought them together created a real bond.
"She's got a personality to her," Hobbs said.
"I said, 'I hope you adopt me.' I said, 'If not, I'll call you and make excuses that something is wrong,'" Morris added.
Hobbs has already been back a couple times since that first mow, and there are plans for coffee.
"I'll take him out for dinner if he knows where to go," Morris said.
An unlikely friendship was formed when a good-hearted officer knew what it would mean to go above and beyond the call of duty.
