LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of employees at GE Appliance Park have approved a new labor contract.
Officials say 87% of its roughly 4,100 hourly employees approved a new agreement on Monday, after rejecting two other offers from GE Appliances in September and October.
GE says the deal allows workers to get paid better and faster, with the majority of workers — except production workers hired earlier than 2005 and maintenance workers before 2009 — receiving an immediate $1.50 hourly raise. It also enhances benefits for more than 4,000 employees.
The union voted down the two previous contract proposals. The one approved Monday lasts for four years, instead of three.
All workers are in line for a $1,500 bonus this month.
