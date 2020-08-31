LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances union workers are expected to vote Monday morning to authorize a strike as the company is in the midst of contract negotiations.
Employees will decide whether to authorize the strike in the event they don't get their version of a fair contract.
Hundreds of workers have already cast their votes in the drive-thru setup to keep everyone socially distanced.
The last contract between the union and Haier -- GE Appliances' owner -- stretched from 2017 to the current extension of Sept. 6.
IUE-CWA Local 83761 Union President Dino Driskell says that over the last three years, its roughly 4,000 union members have helped the company achieve record profit growth, and now they want to see changes in a new contract.
Driskell says in the last contract, healthcare costs outpaced employee raises by a wide margin, which is why they're demanding better pay and lower healthcare costs among other things.
"What I'd like to see changed on the contract is for us to keep our seniority for the jobs, added sick pay would be lovely and a wage increase for everyone," said one employee in a video posted to IUE-CWA Local 83761's Facebook page.
"In the contract, I'd like to see changed our overtime -- after eight hours instead of after 40 hours," another employee said in the video.
A strike authorization is common practice for unions to show solidarity during contract negotiation, which is why Driskell says it's more about how many people show up. He says he fully expects a unanimous vote in favor of a strike.
Union members have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote. The numbers will be tallied by the end of the day.
