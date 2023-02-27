LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now get your fix of Thin Mints, Samoas or Do-Si-Dos through the internet.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana launched their digital cookie sales Monday. That means customers can select to pay a fee and have their favorites shipped directly to them.
This year, a new cookie called Raspberry Rally was available exclusively for online ordering, but it's already sold out.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said customers will see an automatic discount when ordering nine or more boxes.
"The cookie business is all about teaching girls how to be entrepreneurs, how to sell, how to build confidence, how to talk to people that they don't know, how to think about business plans and advertising," said Maggie Elder, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. "All sorts of skills are learned through the cookie program, and the new cookie is an element of how they learn about how a new product in the marketplace can help them build their business."
To order cookies from your local Girl Scout troop, click here.
In-person cookie booths will begin March 24. Local booths can be found using the online Cookie Finder, here.
Cookie sales help fund a variety of experiences for Girl Scouts, from summer camp to troop travel and service projects.
