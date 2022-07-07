GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summertime is typically a busy season for sales, but some in historic Glendale say business is unusually slow.
"Tourism is just a little slow right now. Of course some of that is probably due to the inflationary period we're going through and gas prices," said Mike Cummins, Glendale resident and former owner of The Whistle Stop restaurant.
Cummins has lived in Glendale for 20 years. He said this summer, Main Street hasn't seen the crowds it usually does. One business owner, who did not want to be named, said sales are down 30% this year.
"Everything is open in Glendale," said Cummins. "We want you to come. We want you to be down here. We want you to enjoy our restaurants, our shops."
Cummins said he believes some people think the shops are closed with the construction going on nearby at the Ford battery plants. He wants to make sure people know the historic area is still open per usual.
"We are working with all the construction companies to make sure roads stay open as much as they can and all that," he said. "I just want to invite everybody to come to Glendale. It's still like a little Mayberry."
Cummins said every October, the town has one of the largest one-day festivals in the state of Kentucky, drawing in around 30,000 people for the Glendale Crossing Festival. This year, that event is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will feature around 500 booths.
The new battery plants are expected to open in 2025 and bring 5,000 new jobs to Hardin County.
