LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors are still picking up the pieces from the damage a tornado in the Louisville area caused exactly six months ago.
The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in the Louisville area on April 13. Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.
One neighborhood in the Glenmary area is still rebuilding. Many of the homes look fully remodeled from the outside, but work is still being completed on the inside.
"It looked like everywhere had been touched by it in the whole neighborhood," said Mac Bailey.
Bailey is a contractor who has worked on one home in the neighborhood the last six months. The owner of the home Bailey works on called him the night the tornado touched down.
"When I came here there was metal wrapped around the stop signs, this house here had the whole side of the house blown off, his roof in the back all the shingles were gone, three huge trees in the back of his yard," Bailey said, remembering the damage he saw that night.
Neighbor Michelle Renbarger also remembers the night and the days that followed well. She sheltered in her basement the night of the tornado.
"I was fortunate we didn't have damage on my end, I live down the street, but neighbors two and three doors down and people up the hill had it a lot worse than we did," Renbarger said. "(We) had a church that came to a lot of the different houses, and a whole group that would come and clean up debris that was awesome, I got to come help them a couple days."
Both Bailey and Renbarger have slowly watched the neighborhood rebuild.
"It looks so pretty," Renbarger said, complimenting a nearby house.
But both say there is still more work to be done.
"The inside still needs to be painted, but all the patchwork's done, the rear sunroom is getting replaced right now," Bailey said about the house he is fixing.
He said dealing with insurance companies has contributed to a longer rehab schedule.
"He (the homeowner) had a lot of troubles of them saying it wasn't from the storm, but it was definitely from the storm," Bailey said.
Waiting on materials has also pushed back timelines.
"Being a contractor you have a customer wanting to know and all you can do is say, 'Hey, they told me hopefully a couple weeks,' but it could be a month, two months before the windows even show up," said Bailey.
As for families who are still waiting to move back in once the remodel is complete, neighbors hope it is just a few more months.
"Now we all really are still checking in on each other and some people still aren't back in their houses yet and we hope they're back in the next month or two, before the holidays it would be nice," Renbarger said. "It's come a long way, the neighborhood has come a long way."