LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed that a ninth tornado touched down in the Louisville area nearly two weeks ago.

The ninth tornado was an EF-0 and was found in northeast Shelby County. It had a path length of 1.5 miles with winds of 70 MPH.

The tornado began southwest of the intersection of Ford Road and Christianburg Road in the Cropper township. It occurred from 8:54-8:56 p.m.

This is the third tornado alone found that was found in Shelby County.

The nine tornadoes have been confirmed by NWS to have touched down in Buffalo, Fern Creek, Shelbyville, Taylorsville, Upton, Waddy and Peytona.

Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.

