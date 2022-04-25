LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed that a ninth tornado touched down in the Louisville area nearly two weeks ago.
The ninth tornado was an EF-0 and was found in northeast Shelby County. It had a path length of 1.5 miles with winds of 70 MPH.
The tornado began southwest of the intersection of Ford Road and Christianburg Road in the Cropper township. It occurred from 8:54-8:56 p.m.
This is the third tornado alone found that was found in
Shelby County.
The nine tornadoes have been confirmed by NWS to have touched down in Buffalo, Fern Creek, Shelbyville, Taylorsville, Upton, Waddy and Peytona.
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - GLENMARY SUBDIVISION - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Pictured: Storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - RETIREMENT COMMUNITY - LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage near a retirement community on Long Home Road in southeast Louisville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - PROVIDENCE DRIVE NEAR BARDSTOWN ROAD - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.
For more information on each tornado,
Related Stories: Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.