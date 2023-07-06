Goodbounce pickleball courts

Goodbounce opened for business on Monday, April 17, 2023. The venue offers pickleball courts, food and drink and other amenities, near Louisville's riverfront.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Goodbounce, the new pickleball yard on River Road in Louisville, are planning to open a second location in southern Indiana.

The plan is to convert a 16,000-square-foot building on Main Street, near the old Colgate plant, in Clarksville.

It will have six indoor pickleball courts and four outdoor courts, as well as heating and air condition for year-round play.

The location will also include a space for drinks and hanging out.

Goodbounce said the Clarksville location will open in the fall. The Louisville location opened in April.

