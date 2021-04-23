LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against the man police say was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a Louisville high school student in March.
According to a spokesman or the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Michael Jacob Dewitt, 27, was indicted on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and failure to stop and render aid.
The charges stem from the March 1 crash on Dixie Highway, near Cofer Avenue, that killed 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt.
Police say it started in Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore said Dewitt first knocked on someone's door and asked for "John." The homeowner told him he had the wrong address.
"That raised suspicions for the homeowner," Moore said.
Officers responded to the homeowner's 911 call and caught up with Dewitt in a stolen vehicle from Jefferson County on KY 53.
"Mr. Dewitt began driving at oncoming vehicles and throwing things from his vehicle," he said.
That's when police tried to stop him.
"(He) exited the vehicle, crossed the barrier wall and ran south onto the interstate and into the woods," Moore said.
About 10 officers with Louisville Metro Police, Kentucky State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office searched the area, even by helicopter. And while that was happening, Moore said Dewitt was visiting homes.
"Changed some clothing, picked up a safe, stole some jewelry, some guns," he said.
Police said he drove a four-wheeler to a nearby house, and the owners then noticed her truck was running.
"He was throwing things into the passenger side," said the homeowner, Susan, who wished to keep her identify private.
Susan said she walked toward Dewitt.
"He said, 'Get out of here now,'" she said. "Well, I thanked him, because at this point, he had a gun pulled on me, and he was telling me to go. And I said, 'Thank you! Thank you!' And I turned and started running."
Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, police said Dewitt crashed into Troutt, 17, of Louisville, on Dixie Highway, killing her.
"To know that it was our truck and a young life was taken, that's been the unbearable part," Susan said.
Thursday's indictment by a grand jury paves the way for prosecutors to take the case to trial. The indictment against Dewitt also includes firearms, drug and theft charges relating to this and previous incidents.
The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said Dewitt could face a maximum penalty of life in prison, if convicted.
