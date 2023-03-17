LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Graves County woman who spent $5 for a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket last week ended up winning $50,000.
The Symsonia woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told lottery officials "that little leprechaun was lucky for me."
She bought the ticket from the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet in Paducah.
While scratching the ticket off, she matched the number 16 in the first row and continued to reveal a $10,000 prize. After she finished scratching the ticket off, she noticed she had matched four more numbers, winning the game's $50,000 top prize.
"I thought I won $10,000 at first but turned out it was $50,000," she said. "I about fell over."
Not fully believing her eyes, she scanned the ticket to make sure it was real. "I couldn't even look."
"And to think this little $5 piece of cardboard paper is worth $50,000," she said.
The lucky winner told lottery officials she was afraid to fall asleep that night, fearing she would wake up and it would just be a dream.
It became a lot more real the next day when she received a check for $35,750.
"This is life-changing," she said.
She said she plans to put the winnings toward a down payment on a home and buy a car.
Kentucky Tobacco Outlet will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
