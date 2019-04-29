LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 31st annual Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala will be a star-studded night of dancing, music, and mingling.
This year's guest list includes New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady.
Rapper Master P and singer Trey Songz will also make an appearance.
Singer Jennifer Nettles from Sugarland, Dennis Quaid, as well as Bode and Morgan Miller will walk the red carpet at this year's event.
The annual event is held at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, and her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable.
This year's gala will be held on Friday, May 3.
Celebrity guests include:
• Tom Brady
• Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland
• Trey Songz
• Aaron Rodgers
• Backstreet Boys
• Dennis Quaid
• Boyz II Men
• Master P
• Romeo Miller (f/k/a Lil’ Romeo)
• Johnny Gill
• Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts
• Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi
• Travis Tritt (Country music artist)
• Wilmer Valderrama
• Bode and Morgan Miller
• John Grisham (Author)
• David Alan Grier
• Stephen Amell (Arrow)
• Lee Brice (Country music artist)
• Tanya Tucker (Country music artist)
• Taylor Dayne
• Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
• Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (Run-DMC)
• Joey Fatone
• Jordan Smith
• Clay Walker (Country music artist)
• Von Miller (Denver Broncos, NFL and Super Bowl MVP)
• Julian Edelman (New England Patriots, Super Bowl MVP)
• Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers)
• Danny Amendola (Miami Dolphins)
• Mike Vrabel (head coach, Tennessee Titans)
• Sean McVay (head coach, Los Angeles Rams)
• Kliff Kingsbury (head coach, Arizona Cardinals)
• Brian Hoyer (New England Patriots)
• Matt Cassel (Detroit Lions)
• Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts)
• Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers, All-Pro)
• Devante Adams (Green Bay Packers, Pro Bowl)
• Randall Cobb (Dallas Cowboys, Pro Bowl)
• David Bakhtiari (Green Bay Packers, Pro Bowl)
• Bryan Baluga (Green Bay Packers)
• Corey Linsley (Green Bay Packers)
• A. J. Hawk (Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals)
• Erik Bakhtari (San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans)
The Barnstable Brown Gala raises money for the Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. In the past 12 years, it has raised $16 million for the center.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.