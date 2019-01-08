ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cases of whooping cough are on the rise in Hardin County, particularly with teenagers, according to health department officials.
The Lincoln Trail District Health Department, which covers Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington Counties, is monitoring the recent uptick of cases that have mostly been confirmed in high school-aged students.
“It's very contagious,” department spokeswoman Terrie Burgan said. “We want people to go out and get vaccinated.”
At least 11 cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, have been diagnosed in the past few months. There were eight last year. A Hardin County Schools spokesperson said one student at Central Hardin High School and one at West Hardin Middle School have confirmed diagnoses that were alerted to the district over Christmas break.
“It starts out with a cold. You may have a cough, You may be sneezing,” Burgan said. “That second stage is when we get into that classic whooping, where people cough to the point where they can't breathe.”
In adults, the disease is rarely dangerous if treated. However, in infants that haven’t received, it can create problems.
“Fifty percent of them will end up being hospitalized if they contract the disease, so we really want to keep them protected until they get enough of that antibody on board,’ Burgan said.
Nationwide, there are between 10,000 and 40,000 cases every year and up to 20 deaths.
“Because it's spread when you cough or you sneeze into the air, cover your mouth," Burgan said. "Wash your hands really well."
School officials say parents of students who came into contact with the infected students were notified via phone call.
