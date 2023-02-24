LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Hazelwood Elementary got a big surprise Friday when they received new shoes and socks.
All 500 students at the school received the footwear for free. A volunteer was at the school Friday to help fit the students for their new socks and shoes. The shoe giveaway was made possible by a humanitarian aid organization called Samaritan's Feet with help from Republic Airways.
Each student was also given a book bag with an encouraging message inside.
"For our students, you know their basic needs, but you don't think about a student not having shoes because a lot of people take stuff like that for granted, not having a pair of shoes that fit or clean shoes," said Lauren McNally from Hazelwood Elementary's family resource center.
Samaritan's Feet is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and hopes to provide its 10 millionth pair of shoes to someone in need by the end of 2023.
