LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite declines in reported COVID-19 cases, the virus is still “way too prevalent” in Louisville, a top health official said Tuesday.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, Metro government’s chief health strategist, said cases of the Delta variant are widespread across the city, which remains in the “red” level of concern with more than 54 cases per 100,000 people.
“But it's encouraging to see that for the second week in the row in a row our case numbers have gone down a little bit,” she said.
There were 2,933 cases reported during the week ended Sept. 11, dropping from about 3,500 the week before and roughly 3,900 two weeks ago, according to city figures. That was the lowest weekly total since Aug. 14, when there were about 2,200 new cases.
About 4,800 people received their second vaccine shot last week, a decline from 5,700 during the previous week.
Moyer, who spoke during Mayor Greg Fischer’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, encouraged more Louisvillians to take the COVID-19 vaccines as well as wear masks while inside or outside when within 6 feet of others; stay home when sick; and use good ventilation.
“If you are unvaccinated, you need to be staying away from other people,” she said. “We do not have the healthcare capacity right now to care for anyone else.”
Moyer said more than 90% of people hospitalized in Louisville are unvaccinated.
Fischer told reporters he is working with public sector unions to encourage increased vaccination rates but stopped short of explaining why he hasn’t required city employees to get vaccinated.
“We're seeing slow upticks in the departments,” he said. “But we're just trying to get the unions to encourage their members and get their members to get the vaccine.”
