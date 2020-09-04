LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no fans at Kentucky Oaks or Derby, there are only so many options for people looking for Labor Day weekend plans. Many are opting for cookouts, outdoor gatherings and lake visits.
While health professionals at Norton Healthcare encourage outdoor gatherings over anything else, they're also urging people to use caution even in those situations.
Mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitizing are some of the key measures to preventing the spread when attending the lake or a small cookout, doctors said.
"I think the distancing becomes very important if we're gathering with other people," Dr. Monalisa Tailor said. "Whether that's outside or inside, you're still going to want to maintain 6 feet of distance."
On Friday, the Taylorsville Lake Marina parking lot was already full as boats dipped in the water to kickoff the holiday weekend. The marina is encouraging safety measures as well as it prepares for one of the busiest weekends of the year. Those coming inside the marina are required to wear masks, only one person from each party can come inside the marina, high-touch areas are frequently being cleaned, and boat rentals are sanitized after each use.
"This is about the only thing people can do where they can get out, social distance, have fun and not worry about the rest of the world for a while," said Debbie Stafford, who helps run the marina.
Many of the lake-goers on Taylorsville Lake on Friday were from Louisville. They say because the Derby has no fans this year, many are opting for the lake or camping trips instead.
"That's another reason to get out of town: everything going on with Derby," said Jimmy Litsey as he and his family prepared to take off on their boat from the dock.
Litsey praised Taylorsville Lake Marina for its safety measures and said he and his family always feels safe at the marina.
"They just feel safe out here, and they can come here and have a good time," Stafford said.
Health care professionals say that even with the proper safety measures in place, some refuse to follow them and can put others at risk. They say that's why it's important to be mindful of large gatherings at lakes and campgrounds.
"Get together with family members or friends, but do it outside, that way everyone can be distanced and have that space between them," Tailor said. "That way, you can still have that social interaction. You can enjoy the weather, enjoy the holiday."
The weekend is presenting somewhat of a test for Kentuckians to see if normal holidays and COVID-19 can co-exist.
"This would be a great opportunity for us moving forward of finding ways to do things safely and together," Tailer said.
