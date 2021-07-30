LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilmember says a new recycling schedule isn't working for her neighbors.
Earlier this summer, Louisville Public Works replaced an 18-gallon recycling bins with 95-gallon bins with lids, but also changed its pickup schedule to once every two weeks.
Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents District 8 in the Highlands, expressed her concerns in a letter to Public Works director Vanessa Burns on Friday.
While citizens received bigger recycling bins from the city to make up for the decreased pick ups, Chambers Armstrong says she received dozens of complaints from the change in recycling policy.
According to Chambers Armstrong, some of her constituents in the Highlands aren't recycling as much and more litter is spilling out from overfilled recycling bins.
In her letter, she asks the city to work together on the issue.
"I believe that my constituents—as avid recyclers—are among the most impacted by these city-wide changes," Chambers Armstrong said. "Perhaps there are ways to put some of the financial savings from the biweekly recycling into other efforts to keep the alleys, streets, and public spaces in this district clean."
