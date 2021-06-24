LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville recycling bins are getting a makeover, and it's one the city said will save money.
Public works is in the process of replacing 18-gallon recycling bins with 95-gallon bins with lids.
"There are a few reasons that we wanted to discontinue the use of our small, 18-gallon bins," said Karen Maynard, public education supervisor for Metro Works. "One is just the bending and lifting action of our crews. Having the larger carts, the trucks do a lot of the heavy lifting. Another reason is all those containers have lids. As we all know, when people set out recycling, wind can blow and create litter."
Maynard said the larger bins will also provide additional storage, which will allow crews to wait longer between routes, saving the city money. Starting the week of July 12, recycling will be picked up every two weeks.
"We understand some people may have feelings about moving to that service, but it'll be a good change for us," Maynard said.
Maynard said those who feel they generate enough waste to overflow a 95-gallon bin can buy a second bin from the city, but they won't get one for free.
If someone purchases a bin from another source, it must be at least 30 gallons and have a lid in order to be picked up by the city. Maynard also said residents are asked to label non-city bins with the words "recycling" so workers know it is not trash.
The homes getting the new bins now were chosen after a waste container audit in the fall. The audit highlighted 28,000 homes that participated in recycling but did not have a large bin.
Public Works said the long-term goal is for all 84,000 homes in its service area to have a larger bin, but that will take time.
"We hope residents can have some patience with us as we order more carts and have what everyone needs," Maynard said.
If you notice new bins with blue lids were dropped off on your street but you did not receive one, click here to fill out a request. You can also contact Public Works to exchange your new 95-gallon bin for a smaller size if the option is too large for your home.
Maynard said the goal is to finish the deliveries to the original 28,000 homes by the end of the month before online requests are processed.
Those that have large orange recycling carts will still be picked up like normal.
