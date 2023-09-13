LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highview neighborhood home where a hoarded supply of hazardous materials were discovered last month will be slowly dismantled by an excavator in a process that will take less than a month, according to Louisville's mayor.
Mayor Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Calling the process a "controlled mechanical demolition of the property," Greenberg said he believed the neighborhood would not need to be evacuated.
The announcement marks a change in strategy from the city's original plan in August for a "controlled burn" of the home. That plan was scrubbed after consultations with the EPA.
"We have a new primary strategy," Greenberg said. "We have agreed to allow the EPA to proceed with a controlled mechanical demolition of the property located at 6213 Applegate Lane, pending final approval of the plan."
Greenberg said the process is not expected to begin until October, and that it "should take less than a month."
He said the excavator would be used to remove the roof and walls of the home, before scooping up the remaining material and placing it all in a steel container at the home. The contents would then be removed and disposed of with guidance from the EPA.
Although Greenberg said the action would not require a neighborhood-wide evacuation, some nearby residents might have to be removed from the area temporarily during portions of the procedure.
He added that security would remain on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the conclusion of the action.
The investigation started July 27, when police went to the home on Applegate and arrested Marc Hibel, 53, on a tip that he "may be in possession of homemade explosives."
Officials found more than 20 dangerous chemicals in the home. Police said Hibel "is a chemist by trade and admitted to possessing laboratory-grade equipment and chemicals."
Hibel pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges.
The city of Louisville filed a demolition order Aug. 1 for the adjacent home at 6213 Applegate Lane. The paperwork said the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
