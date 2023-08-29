LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors of the two Highview homes that contain dangerous materials are waiting for an end result as officials work to remove hazardous chemicals from the area.
Officials found more than 20 dangerous chemicals in a home at 6213 Applegate Lane and arrested its owner last month. A demolition order filed by the city lays out the dangerous situation in the home. Filed Aug. 1, it says both the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection is working with the EPA during on-site cleanup operations. The removal of mercury is expected to take three days, but restoration could take several weeks.
Zelma Ward has lived on Applegate Lane since 1961.
"I'll be glad when all this is over with," Zelma said.
Chuck Berry, on-scene coordinator for the EPA, said officials started cleaning off mercury remains that was in the carpet on Tuesday.
"The situation is complicated because of the hoarding situation," Berry said. "It has increased our workload on what we have to take in and out, it's a slow, methodical process."
Marc Hibel received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring. (Photo courtesy of the city of Louisville)
IMAGES | Inside the Highview home where explosives and chemicals were found
Louisville officials are trying to determine the best way to remove hazardous materials from the home on Applegate Lane.
While it is expected to take three days, Berry said it could end up taking longer because of the slow nature of the process.
Officials are tracking the air with an instrument that Berry said is "incredibly sensitive" and can pinpoint high levels in specific areas of the home. It was determined the mercury concentrations inside the home are over the EPA's and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) health risk levels. Those elevated levels are only inside the home, so it isn't a health risk to neighbors or people outside the home.
"There are other chemicals in the home, small bottles turning up places, none of them are open or leaking, scattered throughout the home," Berry said.
The cleanup operations include the removal of the concrete driveway, removal of interior items like furniture and carpet, cleaning the flooring with sulfur and a special vacuum. After the cleanup is completed, the EPA will test surfaces and air.
Zelma's son, Steven, grew up on Applegate Lane. He's worried about the homes and the disposal of the hazardous materials.
"It's disconcerting, really. It's always been a quiet neighborhood," Steven said. "You've got three ladies that live on this street that are original to this neighborhood."
City officials have previously discussed the possibility of a controlled burn of the home.
"I wish they would not burn that house because anything that goes up in the air is going to come back down and affect us," Zelma said. "I just hope they can clean it out without having to burn this house."
"Where's all the fumes going to go? Who's going to clean up all the mess on all the cars and all the things people leave behind?," Steven said. "I know it might be more expensive, but in the long run, I believe it would be safer to pack it up and haul it off somewhere else."
The property remains fenced, secured and under 24-hour surveillance by Louisville Metro Police. When clean-up operations are happening, a portion of Applegate Lane will be restricted to local access.
Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested in connection to the findings. He was indicted on first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and wanton endangerment charges. Hibel pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges. Hibel and another person bought the property in 2004, though he's been the sole owner since 2010. He's received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring.
Residents with questions about potential health effects of mercury exposure can call Kentucky Poison Control at 1 (800) 222-1222. For more information about the health effects of mercury exposure, click here.