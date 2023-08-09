LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors near a Highview home that contains explosives and hazardous materials are waiting see what the city of Louisville decides for possible demolition plans.
Officials found more than 20 dangerous chemicals in a home on Applegate Lane and arrested its owner last week. A demolition order filed by the city lays out the dangerous situation in the home. Filed Aug. 1, it says both the home and the adjacent garage have "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material ..." It also said that if the buildings were ignited, they'd be in "imminent danger" of collapse, possibly endangering anyone around.
The order said there are more than 20 different chemicals on the property, and the destruction of the buildings "may itself be a dangerous situation." The order said there are gallons and tens of gallons of the chemicals on the premise.
Ed Garner has lived on Applegate Lane since 2016. He said the situation hasn't affected him and his family much since hazardous materials were found in the nearby home.
"You never know what's going to turn up right next door to you," Garner said. "They seem to have it all under control right now, I'm just waiting to see what happens."
Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested in connection to the findings. He was indicted last Thursday on first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and wanton endangerment charges. Hibel pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and burglary charges on Monday. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections with a $50,000 bond.
Earlier this week, hundreds of people filled Highview Baptist Church during a public meeting outlining a potential burn, which would be planned and controlled, and could impact around 950 homes within a half-mile radius.
Hibel and another person bought the property in 2004, though he's been the sole owner since 2010. He's received fines from Metro inspectors 21 times in the last three years for property maintenance violations such as junk on site, tall grass and exposed wiring.
The public defender representing Hibel, Thomas Rasinski, filed a motion to preserve evidence on Monday. The motion states Hibel is a former chemist who had many roles that included overseeing the safe handling, transport and disposal of potentially volatile chemicals. Rasinski argues Hibel doesn't think he possessed any illegal materials or acquired any materials illegally.
The motion claims if the home is burned, it will result in unnecessary destruction of everything Hibel owns and materials that could be used in his defense. The home has documentations, certifications, training materials and documents that prove Hibel's "extensive knowledge" and experience.
"If the house is allowed to burn without sufficient investigation, Mr. Hibel will be effectively rendered defenseless to the charges against him," the motion argues. "The government, at this stage in proceedings, has a good faith obligation to avoid destroying the exculpatory, material evidence contained within the home."
The home is surrounded by a fence and will be protected by LMPD personnel and monitoring equipment 24/7.
Pat Bender lives within a half-mile of the Applegate Avenue home. He attended the meeting at Highview Baptist Church in search of answers.
"Just scary in my eyes, I mean I've been through a lot, but I've never been through anything like this before," Bender said on Monday.
More than 60 people in local, state and federal organizations are working on a plan to demolish the home. The date for a potential controlled burn hasn't been selected yet.
Garner is waiting to see what the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says about the situation.
"I'm looking to see what they have to say because they may come in and say a control burn is not needed anyway," Garner said. "We can do it this way."
Officials said at least 48 hours notice would be provided if evacuation is necessary. The Legislative Research Commission told WDRB News state statutes give local government permission to do what it wants, so if the city orders evacuations and people don't listen, the blame is on them and not Metro Louisville. It's similar to situations in other states where people refuse to evacuate for a hurricane or wildfire.
If an evacuation is deemed necessary, Garner and his family would leave the area for a few days.
"I think we would be able to figure something out," Garner said. "I think we can manage."
The situation is novel for Louisville and cities across the country. Jody Meiman, executive director of Louisville Emergency Services, previously said there has only been about eight to 10 similar occurrences prior to the situation in Louisville in the past 10 to 15 years.
"This is a one-off situation nationwide from what I'm understanding," Garner said. "I like the way they're getting the information out, I'm comfortable how they're handling it."
