LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold.
Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
John Gordon with the National Weather Service out of Louisville said the city saw a 54-degree change from Thursday's high to Friday morning's low.
Close
Wind comes off Ohio River in Louisville.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird poses for photo.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind and snow at Louisville skyline.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
USPS works during snow day.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Abandoned scooter.JPG
Abandoned scooter in downtown Louisville.
Skyline with wind and Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Woman shovels snow in downtown Louisville.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Bridges with Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Main Street in downtown Louisville.JPG
Main Street in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird on tree.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Ice on branches behind bridges.JPG
Ice on a branch at Waterfront Park in Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Geese relax in Ohio River.JPG
Geese sit in the Ohio River in Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Ice on an Ohio River log.JPG
Ice on a log in the Ohio River on Dec. 23, 2022.
Ice on branches.JPG
Ice on branches at the Waterfront Park on Dec. 23, 2022.
Person gets gas in snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
LMPD drivers to KFC Yum! Center.JPG
LMPD cruiser drives toward KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 23, 2022.
Louisville skyline and snow.JPG
Louisville skyline during snowy day on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird on tree 2.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Marriot horse with snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Slush on the roads.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow and Second Street Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow at Fourth Street Live.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Foot prints in snow.JPG
Foot prints in the snow in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Line of scooters in downtown Louisville.JPG
Line of scooters in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow at Waterfront Park path.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on Abraham Lincoln statue.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on pine trees.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Truck drives through snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on Second Street Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on steps near Ohio River.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on the steps.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on Third Street.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on top of Walking Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird sits on tree.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow plows near Big Four Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
TARC bus in snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind on Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Waterfront Park snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Pile of snow in parking lot.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Waves, fog near Second Street Bridge.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind goes through trees.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind throug the Walking Bridge.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Waves on the Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow at KFC Yum! Center.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on bushes.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Foot prints in the snow.JPG
Foot prints in the snow in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Bridges with the breeze.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Geese sit in snow at Waterfront Park.JPG
Geese sit at Waterfront Park on Dec. 23, 2022.
Pine tree with snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Geese fly in the sky.JPG
Geese fly in Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind off the Ohio River in Louisville.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind comes off Ohio River in Louisville.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird poses for photo.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind and snow at Louisville skyline.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
USPS works during snow day.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Abandoned scooter.JPG
Abandoned scooter in downtown Louisville.
Skyline with wind and Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Woman shovels snow in downtown Louisville.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Bridges with Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Main Street in downtown Louisville.JPG
Main Street in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird on tree.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Ice on branches behind bridges.JPG
Ice on a branch at Waterfront Park in Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Geese relax in Ohio River.JPG
Geese sit in the Ohio River in Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Ice on an Ohio River log.JPG
Ice on a log in the Ohio River on Dec. 23, 2022.
Ice on branches.JPG
Ice on branches at the Waterfront Park on Dec. 23, 2022.
Person gets gas in snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
LMPD drivers to KFC Yum! Center.JPG
LMPD cruiser drives toward KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 23, 2022.
Louisville skyline and snow.JPG
Louisville skyline during snowy day on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird on tree 2.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Marriot horse with snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Slush on the roads.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow and Second Street Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow at Fourth Street Live.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Foot prints in snow.JPG
Foot prints in the snow in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Line of scooters in downtown Louisville.JPG
Line of scooters in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow at Waterfront Park path.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on Abraham Lincoln statue.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on pine trees.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Truck drives through snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on Second Street Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on steps near Ohio River.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on the steps.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on Third Street.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on top of Walking Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Cardinal bird sits on tree.JPG
A Cardinal bird sits on a tree at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow plows near Big Four Bridge.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
TARC bus in snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind on Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Waterfront Park snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Pile of snow in parking lot.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Waves, fog near Second Street Bridge.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind goes through trees.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind throug the Walking Bridge.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Waves on the Ohio River.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow at KFC Yum! Center.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Snow on bushes.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Foot prints in the snow.JPG
Foot prints in the snow in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Bridges with the breeze.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Geese sit in snow at Waterfront Park.JPG
Geese sit at Waterfront Park on Dec. 23, 2022.
Pine tree with snow.JPG
Images around downtown Louisville after a snow on Dec. 23, 2022.
Geese fly in the sky.JPG
Geese fly in Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
Wind off the Ohio River in Louisville.JPG
Wind whips along the Ohio River in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23, 2022.
"We were dropping 30 degrees in two hours," he said. "That's the artic blast, the polar vortex, the artic express. ... whatever you want to call it."
The low temperature on Friday of -5 degrees is the second-coldest since 1997 in Louisville. The low wind chill of -31 is the second-coldest wind chill in the history of December in Louisville.
Crews started plowing around 1:30 a.m. Friday and plan to continue working on the roads as long as necessary, according to Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns.
"Temperatures will not warm above freezing until Tuesday," Gordon said. "So we're in this for a while."
Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to eight injury-accidents and 70 non-injury accidents, something Mayor Greg Fischer said encouraged city leaders, considering the harsh conditions.
"The number of accidents we had was relatively low," Burns said. "If it continues to stay cold ... the conditions will not get better."
And as of noon Friday, city leaders had responded to 41 people needing help due to exposure to the cold.
To see which roads have been plowed and salted in Louisville,
click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.