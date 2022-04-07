LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic train depot in Louisville could be yours, for just $1.
An open house was held for prospective bidders on Thursday at the Buechel Train Depot, which was built in the early 1900s. The building, four acres and an old train car are being sold by the city.
But to own this piece of history for just $1, buyers need to have a vision for the depot, which comes complete with a pot belly stove. People will need to submit ideas for use, proof of funding, budget, timeline and how they'll keep the depot and caboose accessible to the city.
Brandon Feusner came to look around the property to see if it would work as an animal sanctuary for goats.
“It would be life-changing for us, more importantly it would be life-changing for the animals," Feusner said. "And we feel like it could be life-changing for the community, really bring some life to an area to really allow us an opportunity to do more."
It will take some work to get the depot in shape. It has been vacant for years. You can see the trash, vandalism and graffiti, but it could be a gem in the rough for the right owner.
Like David Holt, who envisions expanding his media company and having a space to host events.
"Maybe add some excitement like throwing different events, community engagement events," said Holt. "Possibly turning this into a smaller version of Coachella."
Whoever its awarded to, bidders do hope it will have a community aspect to the space.
"I hope that whoever is blessed with this opportunity to have this facility maintains it and definitely provides people with the opportunity to fully enjoy it as much as I do," said Holt.
The building dates back to about 1907, when Buechel was a growing town with about a dozen houses, a general store, a few saloons and a couple of blacksmiths. A local businessman wanted to boost the area's agricultural interests and give residents a place to distribute food and catch a ride on the Southern Railway.
The depot was in operation until the 1980s, when the railway donated it to Jefferson County. In January 1989, the depot was moved to its current location at 2230 Buechel Ave., which was formerly 4129 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville's Office of Community Development is taking proposals through 5 p.m. on April 21. A committee will review proposals, and rank ideas and select one. For information, email vapstat@lousvilleky.gov or call 502-574-4200.
To see the property listing, click here.
