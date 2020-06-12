SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- The minute you pull into Holiday World's parking lot, you're usually greeted with the screams of roller coaster riders.
Since closing day of 2019, however, the amusement park has been sitting empty. The COVID-19 pandemic silenced any ounce of fun that involved a crowd.
"It's very strange times here," President and CEO Matt Eckert said.
As Indiana continues its phased approach to reopening, the dawn of a new season is coming to Holiday World and Splashin' Safari. The amusement park opens to the public next Wednesday, June 17. The water park will follow on the Fourth of July. How you go about visiting is changing, though.
"Our guests are going to see something a little different than they have in the past," Eckert said.
If you want to secure your place in the park, you need to buy a ticket online for that specific date in advance.
"We're only going to sell so many tickets per day," Eckert said.
When you get to the park, you'll get a red wristband, which you'll register it on your cellphone.
"You'll go in your phone, and say 'I'd like a ride on the carousel, and it will tell you that you can board now, or you can board in 10 minutes," park spokeswoman Leah Koch said.
If you don't have a cellphone, you can go into a gift shop, and staff there will help you out.
"Make sure your phone has a good charge on it, because you'll be using it a little more frequently," Koch advised.
There are markers on the ground to promote social distancing in lines, 90 hand sanitizer stations for you, and chairs and common spaces will be cleaned often too. The free sunscreen and soft drinks are also sticking around. You'll just have a keep your distance from others and grab a new cup each time.
"We never, ever, ever will go away from unlimited soft drinks," Eckert said.
Because of the pandemic, Holiday World has hired 250 additional employees.
