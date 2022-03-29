LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of Interstate 65 in the Louisville area will be congested for the next several weeks due to various construction projects.
Drivers can expect traffic to slow around Exit 9 in Sellersburg, Indiana, beginning Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down access to I-65 South from Highway 31 and Highway 311 due to a storm pipe replacement project under the interstate.
Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith said it will cause a bit of concern for traffic in the area.
"They're going to be rerouting northbound traffic for part of the project to address that pipe under I-65, and then they'll transition northbound traffic back into the northbound lane as well as transition southbound traffic into the northbound lanes to work on the other side of the pipe," Smith said.
Look for crews as early as Monday, April 4, on I-65 near Sellersburg as work begins to replace two large pipe structures under the interstate. Traffic impacts include inside lane closures, traffic shifts & ramp closures at Exit 9 (C.R. 311). ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5h6q38v8gP— INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) March 28, 2022
The town is asking commuters to use Salem Noble Road, Stacey Road or Bethany Road to connect to Highway 62 and access I-65 via 10th Street in Jeffersonville or Interstate 265.
Miles south on I-65 in Hardin County, Kentucky, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is in the middle of a large resurfacing project. Drivers have likely experienced congestion just north of Elizabethtown on the interstate.
According to the sheriff's office, there have been several minor wrecks that have made traffic worse.
"It's been pretty busy as of late," Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said. "We've had a lot of trouble there with a lot of accidents and when we have one accident, you have secondary accidents that take place there afterward."
I-65 Concrete Rehabilitation Project Update - Hardin/Bullitt Counties: The traffic switch MM 102-105 did not take place as scheduled and is now set for Tuesday night (3/29). Motorists should be aware of changing lane configurations and pay close attention to work zone signs.— kytcdistrict4 (@kytcdistrict4) March 28, 2022
With spring break and lots of travelers ahead this week and into next, it's important to use caution in these construction areas.
"Slow down," Ward said. "Allow more time and get to where you're going safely."
Both projects are expected to be complete this fall.
