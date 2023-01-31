LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ice, sleet and freezing rain made for some dicey morning commutes across Kentucky and southern Indiana Tuesday morning.
Along Gagel Avenue off Dixie Highway, some drivers who headed out for their morning commute were no match for an icy hill.
Man… it’s slick. Manslick road is living up to its name. It also looks like there’s some stalled cars and trucks on the side near Parkwood Rd. pic.twitter.com/LJtLPJc1Bl— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) January 31, 2023
Those challenges played out in a couple of locations in the Shively neighborhood. Some drivers we spoke to say they were stranded for hours in the area of Dixie Highway near Manslick Road. Cars and trucks would attempt to climb the hills and ice, and instead wind up stuck on the side of the road, either because they ran off the road, or because their wheels would keep spinning on the ice.
The situation caused quite a backup as stranded cars waited for help and for conditions to improve. It made for a frustrating morning for some, while others took the winter delay in stride.
"We're stuck between two hills and it's so icy you can't get up on it," said Gage Denham, a driver from Louisville. "That's why there's so many cars stuck here right now."
"You can't get any kind of traction," he added. "Anytime you hit the gas you're going side to side you can't get anywhere in those conditions."
A WDRB crew did not see many issues along the major thoroughfares where crews were able to treat those roadways.
