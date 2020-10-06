LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters gathered Tuesday to pay tribute to those killed in the line of duty.
The annual ceremony is part of Fire Prevention Week and included bagpipes and a wreath being placed at the memorial at the Louisville Fire Department's headquarters.
Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick said 82 firefighters were killed on the job last year in the U.S., including three from Kentucky.
For the 66 members of the Louisville Fire Department that perished from 1874-2017, "this monument commemorates their last alarm," Frederick said.
IMAGES | Louisville Fire holds annual ceremony to honor fallen firefighters
Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick says 82 firefighters were killed on the job last year in the U.S. That includes three from Kentucky. Oct. 6, 2020
Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick pays tribute to those who died in the line of duty. 82 firefighters were killed on the job last year in the U.S. That includes three from Kentucky. Oct. 6, 2020
The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." Firefighters said cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. The city's website has activities, coloring pages and information for children about kitchen safety, scald prevention, microwave oven safety and a home fire escape plan.