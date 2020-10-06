LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters gathered Tuesday to pay tribute to those killed in the line of duty.

The annual ceremony is part of Fire Prevention Week and included bagpipes and a wreath being placed at the memorial at the Louisville Fire Department's headquarters.

Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick said 82 firefighters were killed on the job last year in the U.S., including three from Kentucky.

For the 66 members of the Louisville Fire Department that perished from 1874-2017, "this monument commemorates their last alarm," Frederick said.

The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." Firefighters said cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. The city's website has activities, coloring pages and information for children about kitchen safety, scald prevention, microwave oven safety and a home fire escape plan. 

Louisville Fire has several resources to teach children about dangerous situations that could cause a fire. The department has a virtual classroom through the city's website. 

