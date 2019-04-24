LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new hotels are rising from the ashes of Louisville's historic Whiskey Row on West Main Street.
A fire destroyed large parts of the Whiskey Row buildings in July 2015. First responders worked for days to successfully save the façade of the buildings.
Crews broke ground a year and a half ago on the Hotel Distil and the Moxy Louisville Downtown, using part of the façade as an architectural feature. Construction on the $100 million project has come a long way. The hotels will have a combination of more than 300 rooms preparing to open this fall.
The Hotel Distil faces Main Street, and guests can take in a view of the city. The Moxy Hotel faces Washington Street, and guests have a view of the Ohio River.
A wood-fired steak house called Repeal will open inside Hotel Distil. It will serve wine, cocktails and a list of 100 different bourbon choices.
Bitters End will be the terrace bar outside Hotel Distil on the second floor. There will be an entrance for people who aren’t staying at the hotel to use.
“Bitters End is a rooftop concept,” said Stephen Burke, assistant general manager of Hotel Distil. “It’s a four-season indoor outdoor patio.”
Bitters End is connected to an outdoor event space for private parties.
The Moxy will be home to Moxy Bar and Zombie Taco out of Chicago.
“I think Whiskey Row has needed this end stop to be able to drive that local clientele and also our tourist clientele,” Burke said.
Both hotels are scheduled to open this fall.
