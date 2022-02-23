LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-of-its-kind track and field event will take place at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center this weekend.
Hosted by the Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University, the inaugural HBCU Indoor Classic will be held on Feb. 25 from 12-9 p.m. Organizers said it's intended to be an annual event during Black History Month.
There will also be four Kentucky middle and high school state championship events taking place over the next two weekends.
The Kentucky Track and Cross County Coaches Association Class AA and AAA School State Meet will be on Feb. 26, while the KTCCCA Class A High School State Meet and the KTCCCA Middle School State Place are scheduled for March 5.
Earlier this month, several Olympians competed in the "Eastern Indoors" track and field event at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, click here.
