LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is hosting a first-of-its-kind event.
The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University will host the inaugural HBCU Indoor Classic on Friday, Feb. 25 from 12-9 p.m.
The indoor track and field event will feature teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country.
Both the Urban League and KSU hope to host the event every year during Black History Month.
The meet also coincides with the first anniversary of the Center, which is being celebrated with a series of youth and college track meets and events.
Tickets to the HBCU Indoor Classic are on sale now for $10. Students can get in for $7 with an ID. To purchase tickets, click here.
