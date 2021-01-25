LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Indiana family is heartbroken after losing two loved ones to COVID-19 just one day apart, according to a report by WRTV.
In 24 hours, Indiana resident Holly Vanetti lost her father-in-law, Chet, 78, and then her husband, Ken, 58, to COVID-19. As she starts the grieving process, she said part of it is making sure people start taking the virus seriously.
"People are saying it isn't real," Vanetti said. "We are living proof. I get frustrated when people say it's a hoax or it's all made up."
She lost two loved ones in December, just before the holidays. One month later, it's still unreal to her, especially as she tries to raise her young daughter.
"We have three boys and we just adopted a little girl who is three and a half," Vanetti said. "That's been really hard too because she's asking every day, 'Where is my daddy?'"
Vanetti says she wakes up thinking this is just a nightmare and will be over.
"Unfortunately it just continues on," she said.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.