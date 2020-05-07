LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A central Indiana man painted his thanks to health care workers on a field.
Justin Riggins recruited family and friends to help paint a 10,000 square-foot version of the American flag in Crawfordsville. That's northwest of Indianapolis.
It took the team about two hours and 30 gallons of paint to make the flag. Riggins says it's the same type of environmentally friendly paint used to mark ball fields.
Riggins said he wanted to create something that people could see from airplanes to remind them there are heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
