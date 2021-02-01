LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/AP) -- Indiana's crowd size limits were relaxed this week after recent improvements in the statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the updated guidelines during his weekly news conference last Wednesday. The governor said he decided to relax the guidelines because the state's COVID-19 numbers are improving.
The new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in orange and red counties -- the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state's four-level rating system. The updated guidelines replace the prior 25- and 50-person limits in place since November.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said counties must report at least two weeks of lower risk levels before moving to categories where crowd capacities of 50% or 100% will be allowed.
Indiana health officials on Monday announced that people 65 and over are now eligible to begin receiving the vaccine. The Associated Press reports that Indiana's weekly vaccine distribution from the federal government has grown by some 13,000 doses to about 90,000, but even with the additional doses, it will take significant time to vaccinate the 750,000 residents between ages 60 and 69.
To make an appointment to get the vaccine, CLICK HERE. Residents who don't have access to a computer or need assistance with registration can also call 211 or contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.
