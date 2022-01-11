LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said human remains discovered in a vehicle submerged in the Ohio River for nearly 20 years belonged to a woman who vanished in 2002.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, investigators confirmed that a human bone found inside the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen.
Nguyen and her two children disappeared in April 2002. A renewed search in October led to the discovery of her vehicle in the river near Lesko Park in Aurora, Indiana, about 20 miles west of Cincinnati.
A human bone was found inside the vehicle. With the help of anthropologists from the University of Indianapolis, the bone was sent off to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Laboratory.
After testing, investigators there said the bone belonged to Nguyen.
The case is being investigated by detectives with the Indiana State Police - Versailles Post, Delhi Township, the Ohio Police Department and numerous additional agencies.
