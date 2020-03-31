LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 2,159.
The Indiana State Health Department said 14 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 49. To date, 13,373 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 11,658 on Monday.
Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, had the most new cases, at 170, while Lake County had 50, and Johnson County had 20.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.