LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Fair kicked off on Friday.
The theme this year is "Fun at the Speed of Summer."
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security came by on Friday to inspect the rides. Inspectors will be around each day.
If you see any violations, report them to the inspectors.
Indiana State Police will be handling security at the fairgrounds.
"We'll have numerous officers in uniform, in plain clothes and some on carts patrolling the fairgrounds as well as numerous officers on foot," Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.
Safety comes first but the food is important too. There are over 140 vendors on site. They're selling items like pickle pizza, lemon shakeup cocktail and a Cheeto walking taco.
The fair runs until Aug. 21. It's closed on Mondays and Tuesday and admissions tickets cost $14 at the gate.
