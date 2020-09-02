LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police will conduct additional patrols over Labor Day weekend as part of a national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
The agency said in a news release that officers will conduct overtime patrols to seek dangerous and impaired drivers "to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities."
ISP said the patrols are "supported" with money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that is distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Devon McDonald, the institute’s executive director, said that last year drunk-driving crashes in the U.S. caused a death every 50 minutes.
"Every one of those fatalities could’ve been prevented," he said. "Help us save lives by putting an end to this reckless behavior."
