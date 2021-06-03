LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State Police trooper is charged for hitting and injuring his K-9 during a training session.
Investigators said Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, was participating in an exercise with his K-9, Odin, in March when Odin wouldn't properly focus on the correct target. Rubenacker is accused of hitting the dog, which led to a fracture to Odin's right hind leg.
The dog underwent surgery, but it's not known if he will return to work.
Rubenacker is charged with a misdemeanor of striking a law enforcement animal. He's on paid administrative leave during the internal investigation. He's scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court next month.
