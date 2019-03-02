LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local hormone therapy clinic has been hit with another lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed on March 1 against Body Shapes Medical Management, also known as "25 Again." According to the lawsuit, the facility caused medical issues for an Indiana woman who sought help with weight control and menopause symptoms at the the New Albany location in August of 2016.
The suit claims the clinic prescribed thyroid medication that she didn't need, causing her to be hospitalized.
She's suing for negligence and is seeking punitive damages.
Last September, a woman sued a Louisville "25 Again" location claiming negligence led to her husband's death.
The suit claimed her husband was given too many testosterone treatments, and he later died of a heart attack.
