LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections inmate who was arrested on a murder charge more than two years ago is facing new charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted another inmate while waiting for his court appearance.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony James Taylor was waiting in a hallway to be brought into Court Room 103 of the Hall of Justice Friday morning.
As a deputy walked into the courtroom, Taylor allegedly tried to kiss a female inmate, then grabbed her in her private area.
Authorities say the incident was captured on surveillance video.
Taylor was charged with first-degree sexual abuse in connection with the alleged incident.
He was already facing several charges, including first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
Taylor remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.