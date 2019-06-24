Anthony James Taylor

Anthony James Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections inmate who was arrested on a murder charge more than two years ago is facing new charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted another inmate while waiting for his court appearance.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Anthony James Taylor was waiting in a hallway to be brought into Court Room 103 of the Hall of Justice Friday morning.

As a deputy walked into the courtroom, Taylor allegedly tried to kiss a female inmate, then grabbed her in her private area.

Authorities say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Taylor was charged with first-degree sexual abuse in connection with the alleged incident.

He was already facing several charges, including first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Taylor remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags