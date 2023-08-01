LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police and Indiana State Police finished in the top 5 of the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser contest.
The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest, as police agencies submit a photo entry that represents their state.
After winning in 2021 and 2022, KSP's submission finished fifth with 76,417 votes. ISP's submission placed fourth with 101,605 votes.
Florida Highway Patrol won the contest with 181,071 votes. The top 14 finishers are highlighted on their respective months.
The proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers.
