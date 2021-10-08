LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement agencies rescued a lost Seymour man on Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post by ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, police worked together to save a 63-year-old man who was stuck in a swamp while hunting in the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Jackson County.
James Cole called police around 10 a.m., saying he was separated from his grandson at the wildlife refuge and lost. Cole told police he was stuck in a swamp and unable to move.
Wheeles said police found Cole's grandson first, and then went into the woods to find the man. Police found Cole after hearing him yell for help as he was trapped in thick mud.
Although the swampy ground and thick vegetation made reaching Cole difficult for police, officers were able to use logs and sticks to create temporary bridges to reach him.
After being sunk into the mud up to his waist, Cole was able to be pulled free as officers used a rope to bring him to safety.
Cole was not injured from the incident, according to Wheeles.
