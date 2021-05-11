LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A skateboarder was killed Monday after he was hit by an off-duty deputy in Madison, Indiana.
Deputy James Webster was in his Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department vehicle on Clifty Drive, near Rose Street, around 10 p.m. Monday when the crash happened, Indiana State Police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Hunter Robinson, 22, was skateboarding in the road when Webster hit him, the department said. Robinson died at the scene. Webster was not injured.
Toxicology results are pending, though drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, police said. Investigators want to talk with the driver of a "light-colored SUV/Crossover" vehicle that may have been involved in or witnessed the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Andrew Garrett, with ISP's Versailles post, at (812)-689-5000.
The investigation remains ongoing.
