LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Jack Harlow will headline the opening night of the 2022 Forecastle Festival.
The festival, which moves to Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, in Louisville, announced this year's lineup as tickets went on sale Wednesday.
In a release, festival organizers said in addition to hometown hero Harlow, the all-star lineup of headliners includes GRAMMY-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator and psychedelic rock act Tame Impala.
More than 50 artists across hip-hop, alternative, electronic and more will perform on multiple stages at Waterfront Park over three days, including Rüfüs Du Soul, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, Clairo, 6Lack and BlackPumas.
Forecastle Festival Lineup
Friday
- Jack Harlow
- Porter Robinson
- Clairo
- Still Woozy
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Coin
- Wale
- San Holo
- Maxo Kream
- Noizu b2b Dombresky
- Duckwrth
- Dr. Fresch
- Indigo De Souza
- Maddy O'Neal
- Charlotte Sands
- The Homies
Saturday
- Tame Impala
- Phoebe Bridgers
- 6lack
- Quinn XCII
- Lane 8
- Chelsea Cutler
- 100 Gecs
- Troyboi
- Princess Nokia
- Tai Verdes
- Wax Motif
- Paris Texas
- Evan GIIA
- Leon
- Flamingosis
- DJ Mel
Sunday
- Tyler, the Creator
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Black Pumas
- Alison Wonderland
- Oliver Tree
- Jai Wolf
- Fletcher
- JPEGMAFIA
- Glaive
- Kennyhoopla
- Joel Corry
- Kirby
- TSHA
- Blossom
- Mob Rich
- Lucille Croft
Tickets are available to the public here. Three-day general admission tickets start at $185. One-day tickets start at $100.
The festival will continue its support of the Forecastle Foundation, the nonprofit that works year-round to preserve and protect threatened ecosystems in Kentucky and around the world. A portion of funds raised will support tornado relief efforts in Central and Western Kentucky.
Forecastle was canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic blow to the city of more than $4 million for both years. Headliners scheduled for the 2020 festival included Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant and The 1975.
The annual three-day music festival, which brings millions of dollars and thousands of people to the city, has traditionally been held in July. Organizers said in March that the festival would move to Memorial Day weekend in the hopes of bringing cooler temperatures.
Louisville Tourism said Forecastle brought in around 65,000 attendees and just under $5 million to the region the last time it was held in 2019.
Forecastle was founded by JK McKnight as a one-day neighborhood event held in Tyler Park with "probably less than 50 people there," McKnight told WDRB News in 2014, adding that the festival remains true to its original goal of celebrating music, art, and environmental activism.
The festival, which has been held at Waterfront Park since 2010, is now produced by AC Entertainment, which was purchased by Live Nation in 2016. AC Entertainment also produces the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and Railbird Festival at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.
For more information about Forecastle, click here.
