LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public schools said more than 4,000 students are registered to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.
The district will be offering the vaccine primarily to children ages 5-11 on Saturday and Sunday during 24 vaccine clinics.
Originally, JCPS wasn't accepting anymore walk-ins for the vaccine clinics.
According to a district spokesperson, limited walk-ins will be accepted on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Central, Iroquois and Seneca High School. Walk-ins will also be accepted at Eastern High School from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
"The want and the desire to get out there and get your kids vaccinated so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy in our lives, with sports and with classes, so kudos to JCPS for taking the lead on that," Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said during an event on youth mental health on Saturday.
If a recipient is already signed up for a spot, they should have received a text message with the appointment day and time.
Pre-registered designated site and times schedule:
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 -14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eastern High School
- Jeffersontown High School
- Kammerer Middle School
- Waggener High School
Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Carter Traditional Elementary School
- Central High School
- Fairdale High School
- Grace James Academy
- Greenwood Elementary School
- Iroquois High School
- Male High School
- McFerran Preparatory Academy
- Marion C. Moore School
- Seneca High School
Saturday, Nov. 13, 3-6 p.m.
- Jacob Elementary
- Meyzeek Middle School
- Newburg Middle School
- Newcomer Academy
- Ramsey Middle School
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Shelby Traditional Elementary
- Southern High School
- Valley High School
- Western High School
Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jacob Elementary School
- Meyzeek Middle School
- Newburg Middle School
- Newcomer Academy
- Ramsey Middle School
- Academy @ Shawnee
- Shelby Traditional Elementary
- Southern High School
- Valley High School
- Western High School
Sunday Nov. 14, 3-6 p.m.
- Carter Traditional Elementary
- Central High School
- Fairdale High School
- Grace James Academy
- Greenwood Elementary School
- Iroquois High School
- Male High School
- McFerran Preparatory Academy
- Marion C. Moore School
- Seneca High School
